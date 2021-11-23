Man arrested for deadly California Halloween party shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly opening fire at a Sacramento-area Halloween party, killing two men and wounding five other people. Authorities say 21-year-old Hykeem Davis was arrested in suburban Fairfield Tuesday. He was charged last week with murder and being a felon in possession of a gun after the Oct. 30 attack at a party in a banquet hall. Authorities say several hundred people fled the hall in panic as gunfire erupted. Investigators haven’t released a motive for the shooting.