Masked suspects rob diners on California restaurant patio

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a group of masked people dressed in black ran onto a Southern California restaurant patio, ordered everyone down, then stole a diner’s purse before fleeing. Costa Mesa police say at least one of the suspects may have been armed with handgun during the robbery Monday evening at Seasons52 restaurant at South Coast Plaza. No arrests have been made. The Orange County Register reports police are looking for three to five suspects who took off in a white four-door Buick. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on the patio during the robbery.