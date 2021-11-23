Pilot program to divert 911 calls about homelessness in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles residents who dial 911 for nonviolent issues related to homelessness will have their calls diverted away from law enforcement to trained, unarmed professionals. A pilot program announced Tuesday is being tested in Hollywood and Venice, where teams including outreach workers and mental health clinicians have been deployed part-time. The teams will be available around the clock beginning next month to respond to calls from the 911 system and the police nonemergency number. Officials say the teams will de-escalate nonemergency situations and create referrals to local service providers.