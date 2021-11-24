3 dead, 3 hurt in Manhattan Beach chain-reaction crash

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police in Manhattan Beach says a speeding car caused a chain-reaction crash that killed three people and injured three others, including a child. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a car moving at a high rate of speed broadsided another vehicle, sparking a series of crashes. A total of four cars were involved. The crashes sent debris flying all over the street. Two men and a woman died at the scene. Three other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital in serious or critical condition but police say they’re expected to survive.