James rallies Lakers past Pacers 124-116 after suspension

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime and followed with a back-breaking 3 in his return from the first suspension of his career to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 124-116 on Wednesday night. James finished with 37 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists and five rebounds, with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis because of flu-like symptoms. On Sunday night in a victory at Detroit, James was ejected from for striking Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood. The NBA suspended him a game and he sat out the Lakers’ loss at New York on Tuesday night. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points.