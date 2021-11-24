Oregon-born gray wolf dies after ‘epic’ California trek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says a truck driver reported spotting the carcass Nov. 10 near the town of Lebec, 75 miles northwest of Los Angeles. A radio tracking collar identified it as wolf OR93. A necropsy found injuries consistent with a vehicle strike. OR93 was born to the White River pack in northern Oregon in 2019 and entered California early this year. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in California. The department said the last wolf documented that far south was captured in 1922.