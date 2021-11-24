TCU tops Pepperdine 73-64, win No. 100 for Dixon

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Miles continued his streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season, posting 16 to lead TCU past Pepperdine 73-64 at the SoCal Challenge. Emanuel Miller added 15 pulled down 10 rebounds for his third double-double. The win was No. 100 for coach Jamie Dixon. Jan Zidek scored 17 points to lead four Waves in double figures. Houston Mallette added 15 with three 3-pointers. Jade’ Smith and Mike Mitchell each scored 10; Mitchell adding a season-high eight assists.