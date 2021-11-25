Super 7: More than super seniors, some players in 7th season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

There are a lot of sixth-year players throughout college football this season. But the extra year of eligibility players got because of the pandemic also means some players are now wrapping up their seventh college season. There is even an eighth-year player in 26-year-old linebacker Jared Folks, who has 74 tackles for East Tennessee State. Cal defensive tackle Luc Bequette is among the seventh-year players. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2015, when some of his current teammates were seventh-graders.