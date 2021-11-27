Police in Beverly Hills in standoff with ‘suspicious’ van

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Beverly Hills are in a standoff with a vehicle parked in the middle of a major intersection. Videos and photos posted on social media Saturday night showed a silver or grey van pinned in by multiple police vehicles. Police could be heard calling on a loudspeaker for the driver to get out of the vehicle. CBSLA reports that the van was reported at around 7 p.m. when it stopped in the middle of the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive. Both a SWAT team and a bomb squad were called to the scene.