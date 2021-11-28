Man in standoff with Beverly Hills police dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the van driver involved in a standoff with Beverly Hills police was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and has died. Police say SWAT officers tried to communicate with the driver of a van blocking traffic at the middle of a major intersection late Saturday but failed. They entered the van and found an unresponsive man. Police say the man was treated at the scene and pronounced dead. The cause of death was not immediately known. Police say the driver placed foil on the windows.