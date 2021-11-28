Oklahoma picks up pieces after Lincoln Riley leaves for USC

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma to coach at USC, and now the Sooners are scrambling. Riley went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma and made three College Football Playoff appearances while leading some of the most dynamic offenses in college football history. He coached Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who both won the Heisman Trophy and were drafted No. 1 overall. The Sooners have hired former coach Bob Stoops to steady the ship while they look for a replacement. But that wasn’t enough to prevent several top prospects from decommitting upon learning Riley was leaving.