Thomas, Osborne lead No. 19 UCLA women over St. John’s 73-65

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Iimar’i Thomas scored eight of her 19 points in the last six-plus minutes, Charisma Osborne added her seventh career double-double and the No. 19 UCLA women broke away late to defeat St. John’s 73-65 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Bruins earned seventh place at the tournament and salvaged a win after back-to-back upset losses to Kent State and South Dakota State. Osborne also scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Leilani Correa scored 17 points and Danielle Patterson scored 12 with 10 rebounds for St. John’s.