13-year-old arrested in carjacking after police chase

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy suspected in a carjacking was arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an Oakley coffee shop. The East Bay Times reported Monday.Antioch police officers on Sunday spotted the vehicle after it was carjacked in Oakland and when they began to follow it, it kept driving through Antioch and into neighboring Oakley, Police say the driver lost control after hitting the center median and collided with a decorative boulder at a coffee shop. The suspect ran from the vehicle and after a lengthy search in a nearby neighborhood, officers arrested the 13-years-old from Concord.