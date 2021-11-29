Current lawmaker rare appointee among 12 California judges

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken the rare step of appointing a sitting California state lawmaker to one of 12 judgeships. His move Monday will trigger a special election for the Los Angeles County seat. Democratic Assemblyman Ed Chau of Monterey Park will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert Perry. Chau has represented the San Gabriel Valley’s 49th Assembly District since his election in 2012. He would have been termed out of the Assembly in 2024 after representing a district in which 45% of voters are registered Democrats; 19% Republicans; and 32% no party preference.