Jury seated in trial of Jussie Smollett, ex-‘Empire’ actor

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has been seated in the trial of Jussie Smollett. The former “Empire” actor is accused of staging what he says was a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January 2019. Authorities say he concocted and staged a fake attack, with help from two brothers. The men say they took part in the “attack” that made headlines around the world but say Smollett planned the whole thing and paid them to do it. Potential jurors were asked Monday if they have been the victim of a hate crime and if they’ve watched “Empire” or TMZ. The trial is expected to last a week.