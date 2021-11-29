Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writer

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of the social media platform. He has been succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal. Dorsey will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022. Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has been CTO since 2017. Dorsey has faced criticism from investors about his management, particularly his decision to concurrently serve as CEO of another company he founded, the payment firm Square. In a letter posted to Twitter Monday, Dorsey said he was “really sad…yet really happy” about leaving the company and that it was his decision.