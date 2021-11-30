Coroner releases names of slain California kids, grandmother

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner has identified the victims in the brutal slaying of a grandmother and her four grandchildren, including a boy not yet 2 years old, in the Southern California high desert. The children’s father, a security guard who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, is expected to appear in court Tuesday. Authorities haven’t released a possible motive for the weekend attack in Lancaster. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Germarcus David had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. The coroner’s office said the deceased are: 51-year-old Ericka England, 11-year-old Namyiah David, 7-year-old Germarcus David Jr., 2-year-old Kaden David and 1-year-old Noah David.