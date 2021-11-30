Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women. A Los Angeles County sheriff’s statement says investigators seized media storage devices in the search of the Hollywood-area home early Monday morning. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was not home. The Sheriff’s Department said in February that it had begun investigating incidents of domestic violence against Manson between 2009 and 2011. Several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson. Manson’s attorney has called allegations against him “provably false.”