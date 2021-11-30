Suns’ Devin Booker leaves game with hamstring injury

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns’ All-Star guard Devin Booker injured his left hamstring on Tuesday night and the team says he won’t return to game against the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old Booker has appeared in every game this season, averaging nearly 24 points per game. It was unclear when the two-time All-Star got hurt, but he went to the locker room in the second quarter. The injury puts a damper on a premier matchup. The Warriors have the NBA’s best record at 18-2 while the Suns are 17-3 and riding a 16-game winning streak.