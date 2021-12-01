1 killed in Beverly Hills shooting

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in Beverly Hills, California, that killed one person. The suspect — or suspects — fled the scene early Wednesday morning and have not been found. The shooting in a neighborhood was reported to Beverly Hills police in a 2:23 a.m. call. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead. Police did not identify the victim and provided few details about the shooting in a news release. The police chief is expected to hold a briefing later in the day with more information.