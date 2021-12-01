Rangers finalize $175M, 7-year contract with 2B Semien

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

The Texas Rangers have finalized their $175 million, seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien. He is set to make $25 million next season, then $26 million each from 2023-27 before $20 million in the final year in 2028. Texas and Semien came to terms Wednesday. Semien was a shortstop in his six seasons with Oakland from 2015-20 before starting 147 games at second base and playing all 162 games for Toronto on an $18 million, one-year deal for 2021. The 31-year-old Semien hit .265 and set career highs with 45 homers and 102 RBIs.