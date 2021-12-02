Dutcher, Howard coaching matchup evokes Fab Five memories

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Dutcher will be back on the sideline at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday when his San Diego State Aztecs play No. 24 Michigan. Dutcher is hoping his Aztecs can get a resume win against Michigan, which is coming off a 51-72 loss at North Carolina. The game will include a reunion of Dutcher and Michigan coach Juwan Howard. Dutcher had a key role in recruiting Howard and the rest of the Fab Five to Michigan in the 1990s.