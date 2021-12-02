Smollett defense questions credibility of star state witness

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s legal team is working to dent the credibility of a star state witness who testified about how the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to stage a racist, homophobic attack. A defense attorney asked Abimbola Osundairo during cross-examination Thursday if he sold drugs to Smollett. The aspiring actor said he got drugs for Smollett when he asked, but insisted he is “not a drug dealer.” Osundairo testified that Smollett instructed him and his brother on how they should carry out the Jan. 29, 2019, hoax, telling him to deliver light punches and even to rub his knuckles hard on Smollett’s head. Smollett’s attorneys say he was a victim of a real attack.