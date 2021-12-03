3rd worker at federal prison charged with sexual misconduct

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal correctional officer at a women’s prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate. The charge against John Russell Bellhouse comes months after the prison’s warden was arrested for similar conduct. The Associated Press reported last month that more than 100 Bureau of Prisons workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since 2019. Bellhouse is the third employee at FCI Dublin to be charged in the last several months with sexually abusing inmates. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin spent time there for their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.