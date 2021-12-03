Berhalter: US takes cold better than El Salvador, Honduras

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Gregg Berhalter thinks American players will adjust to a freeze with ease. The U.S. picked Columbus, Ohio, for its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and St. Paul, Minnesota, for its Feb. 2 match against Honduras, games wrapped around a Jan. 30 meeting with Canada in Hamilton, Ontario. Berhalter says: “If it’s tough for us, and we have guys playing in Europe in cold weather, what’s it going to be like for Honduras?” He also brought back defender Aaron Long and forward Jordan Morris following injuries for an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina.