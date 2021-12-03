DeChambeau leads a holiday event shaping up to be much more

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — A holiday exhibition in the Bahamas suddenly is shaping up to be a lot more. Bryson DeChambeau is leading the Hero World Challenge after a 64. Among those one shot behind is Brooks Koepka, who just last week smoked DeChambeau in a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas that did little to ease their disdain for each other. And right in the middle of it all is Collin Morikawa seeking a more noble pursuit. A victory at Albany would make Morikawa the No. 1 player in the world. Morikawa is playing in the last group with DeChambeau.