Boxing among 3 Olympic sports in danger of losing 2028 spot

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have been set a target of about 18 months to make changes in order to keep their status as Olympic sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The governing bodies of boxing and weightlifting were described as problem children by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. Modern pentathlon has effectively been told by the IOC to remove equestrian jumping from the event. All three sports have been left off the initial list of 28 for the 2028 program. The list will be put to IOC members for approval in February. The list of approved sports includes skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.