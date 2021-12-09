NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is seeking former President Donald Trump’s testimony in an ongoing civil investigation into his business practices, a person familiar with the matter said. Attorney General Letitia James’ office has requested that Trump sit for a deposition on Jan. 7, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by The Washington Post. Trump’s representatives did not immediately response to requests for comment. James’ office declined to comment. In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried the investigation as part of a “witch hunt.”