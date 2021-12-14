Black juror: Smollett’s reaction to noose makes no sense

CHICAGO (AP) — The lone Black juror on the panel that convicted Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police about what authorities say was a staged hate crime says he cannot get past how the actor put a noose around his neck when officers were coming to interview him. Andre Hope told WLS-TV in an interview published Monday that he could never put such a potent symbol of racism around his own neck. Hope also says the evidence that Smollett staged the attack with the help of two brothers was overwhelming but he still wants to know why the actor did what he did.