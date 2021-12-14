Skip to Content
California exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in coronavirus cases. The city health department says San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces. San Francisco has a high vaccination rate — nearly 90% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. But other counties have much lower rates and the state is concerned that they will be at risk as the omicron COVID-19 variant surges. There’s also concern that the virus will spread during holiday gatherings. The state mask mandate is in force until at least Jan. 15.

