Donato’s goal vs. former team helps Kraken beat Sharks 3-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Donato broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of his return to San Jose and the Seattle Kraken beat the Sharks 3-1. Donato knocked a rebound of his own deflection off Sharks defenseman Radim Simek’s skate and past James Reimer for the goal. Brandon Tanev added an insurance goal that proved key when Logan Couture finally got the Sharks on the board when he scored with the San Jose net empty with 2:07 to play. Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal and Chris Driedger made 33 saves. The Sharks fell to 2-2 on their seven-game homestand.