Hundreds evacuated after Sacramento high-rises lose power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say about 300 people, many of them elderly, have been evacuated from high-rise buildings in downtown Sacramento after a fire at an electrical substation knocked out their power. Authorities say nobody was hurt in the blaze that started shortly before noon Tuesday but some 1,300 buildings in a six-block area lost power and there’s no word when it will be restored. Tuesday night, authorities evacuated a 12-story senior housing complex because it didn’t have power to run medical devices such as medical ventilators or the heating or fire suppression systems. They’re being housed at City Hall and at motels.