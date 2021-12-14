New evacuations ordered as storm hits Southern California

By JOHN ANTCZAK and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have ordered a new area of Southern California evacuated due to the threat of debris flows from a wildfire burn scar as a powerful storm drops heavy rain. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday for Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons. Evacuation orders were previously issued for two other areas of Southern California in advance of the storm.