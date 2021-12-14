Witness testifies Navy sailor was near where ship fire began

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed a U.S. warship in San Diego last year says he saw the man in the place where the blaze began. Another sailor says Ryan Mays mumbled “I’m guilty I guess. I did it” as he was led to the brig — although his lawyers say he was joking. The testimony came Tuesday at a hearing to determine if Mays will have a military trial. It’s expected to wrap up Wednesday. Mays has denied igniting the blaze on the USS Bonhomme Richard. The fire injured dozens of people and the ship was scuttled.