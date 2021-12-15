Skip to Content
California police hold Tesla worker in slaying of co-worker

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Police say a worker at a Tesla factory in California has been arrested on a homicide warrant after a co-worker was fatally shot after a shift. The male victim was pronounced dead Monday in a parking lot at Tesla’s facility in Fremont. Police say expended rifle casings were found nearby. Detectives learned that earlier in the day the victim had been in an argument with a potential suspect. Detectives later arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas and seized a rifle. It’s not immediately known if Solima has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. Online Alameda County records show that Solima is being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday. 

