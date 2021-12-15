Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out

By JOHN ANTCZAK and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has emerged largely unscathed from drenching rainfall and heavy snow in the mountains as it prepares for a weaker round of storms likely to bring more relief to the drought-stricken state. Parts of the state were mopping up Wednesday from small mudslides and restoring power that was knocked out. But record-setting rainfall in some areas didn’t bring widespread flooding are larger landslides as feared. The new storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California with rain, gusty winds and snow in the mountains. It was still too early to tell what impact the storms will have on the state’s water supply.