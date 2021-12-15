Storm knocked out power to thousands on Navajo, Hopi land

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A storm packing powerful winds has knocked out electricity to thousands of homes on the Navajo and Hopi reservations and snarled traffic on major roadways. Navajo Tribal Utility spokeswoman Deenise Becenti said Wednesday’s outage affected at least 10,000 homes on the Navajo Nation. Power was restored to most areas by mid-afternoon. Wind knocked over power lines in Shiprock in the New Mexico portion of the reservation. A piece of metal flew off a building and hit a power line in Kayenta. Crews were dispatched as the storm hit overnight to repair power poles and other equipment. Arizona Public Service Co. also experienced outages that affected about 3,000 customers.