UCLA calls off game against Alabama State due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s game against Alabama State has been called off because of COVID-19 protocols. The decision was announced an hour before the fourth-ranked Bruins were set to take the court. Earlier in the day, UCLA said coach Mick Cronin would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. He to be replaced by associate head coach Darren Savino. Fans streaming toward Pauley Pavilion were taken by surprise as word of mouth spread. The Bruins are next scheduled to play North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.