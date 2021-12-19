DeRozan leads Bulls over Lakers 115-110 in team’s return

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points after missing two weeks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball added 19 points as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Chicago’s first game since Dec. 11 after two were postponed. LeBron James had 31 points, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Russell Westbrook 20 as Los Angeles dropped its second straight. Before having two games postponed last week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bulls had 10 players in the health and safety protocols.