Shepherd, Kelly pace Cal to 61-55 win over Dartmouth

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Cal defeated Dartmouth 61-55. Shepherd made two free throws with 17 seconds left to ice the win. Andre Kelly scored 14 points with 10 rebounds. Grant Anticevich added seven points and a career-best 15 rebounds for Cal. Cam Krystkowiak scored a career-high 20 points for Dartmouth, coming on in the last eight minutes to sink a 3-pointer, convert a three-point play and dunk as Big Green fought to stay close. Aaryn Rai scored 12 and Brendan Barry added 10 points.