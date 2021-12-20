Sampson reverses decision to retire, will stay at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson has reversed his decision to retire and will remain as men’s soccer coach at Cal Poly. Sampson had said Nov. 4 that he was retiring after seven seasons. He says in a statement that “when you least expect it, things change in your life” and he was offered a multi-year contract that gives him a chance to have upper and lower back surgery, and to remain as coach. Sampson turns 65 on Jan. 19. He has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws.