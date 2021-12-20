Suspect charged with wounding California patrol investigator

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with attempted murder. Henry Moreno Arroyo was charged with attempted murder Monday in Stanislaus County. Authorities say last Thursday, Arroyo opened fire in the Central Valley community of Turlock, where CHP investigators had found what they believed was a car used in a freeway shooting the previous evening. Prosecutors say officers returned fire and Arroyo ran off but was captured. He and the CHP officer were treated for non-life threatening injures. Arroyo is being held on nearly $1.5 million bail.