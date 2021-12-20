Virus fears widen as omicron variant becomes dominant in US

By PHILIP MARCELO and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city has called off its New Year’s Eve celebration, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate. The moves in Los Angeles and Rhode Island happened Monday as the omicron variant leaped ahead of other variants to become the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. Organizers of the New Year’s Eve party planned for downtown LA say there won’t be an in-person audience. The event will be livestreamed instead. In Rhode Island, a mask mandate went into effect for large indoor venues. And in Boston, anyone entering an indoor business will need to show proof of vaccination starting next month.