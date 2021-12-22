Sports organizations hiring “Angels” as greeters

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Angels for Higher is giving people with Down syndrome opportunities to work as greeters at sports arenas and other venues across the country. The organization began in 2019 after Robert Hendershot watched his son thrive as a greeter at sports venues across Southern California. Trevor Hendershot started with the Los Angeles Angels and later added the Ducks, Rams and University of Southern California athletics to his greeting duties. Angels for Higher started with a minor league baseball team in Southern California and has expanded to nearly two dozens franchises. Angels for Higher give people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to have have jobs that interact with others, raising awareness in the process.