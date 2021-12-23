Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial hears replay of her boasts

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the courtroom Thursday to listen to a replay of audio recordings that captured her brash promises about a vaunted blood-testing technology the propelled her meteoric rise and scandalous downfall. In those recordings from a December 2013 presentation to prospective investors, Holmes bragged about partnerships with established drug companies that hadn’t panned out and potential U.S. military contracts that never materialized because of problems with Theranos’ technology. It marked the first time that the jurors had returned to the courtroom since they were ushered out at the end of last week to begin deliberations.