California man tortures, kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve after getting an emergency call. They found the woman unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. Investigators found evidence that the victim had been tortured prior to her death. Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. Nava is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The woman’s name has not been made public.