Claxton oops over James late, Nets hold off Lakers 122-115

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nic Claxton threw down a tiebreaking alley-oop over LeBron James with 40.7 seconds left, and James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets returned from a week-long COVID-19 hiatus to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115. Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The last helper was a lob that Claxton caught with two hands while soaring over James, who had just helped Los Angeles erase a 20-point deficit. Claxton posterized the 17-time All-Star, then made a free throw for a three-point play and a 118-115 lead. Patty Mills added 34 points for the Nets, who had their past three games postponed because they did not have enough players to compete.