Deputies wound man in California shootout after carjacking

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a 44-year-old man during a shootout in Northern California after he allegedly carjacked an SUV at gunpoint. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the man was struck at least once by gunfire on Friday evening and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. His name was not immediately made public. He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges after he is released from the hospital. The Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies who were involved in the shooting have been put on paid administrative leave. No deputies or civilians were injured.