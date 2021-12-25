Ravens without top 2 QBs after Huntley lands on COVID list

By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have put quarterback Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving them without their top two QBs for Sunday’s showdown at Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson missed last week’s game with a sprained ankle, and the Ravens announced this weekend that he would not travel with the team. Huntley played well in Jackson’s place in last weekend’s loss to Green Bay, but now Josh Johnson is the team’s top healthy quarterback. The Ravens signed the 35-year-old Johnson before last week’s game. He appeared in three games earlier this season for the New York Jets.