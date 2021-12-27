Sheriff: Man fatally shoots grandmother, father’s girlfriend

REEDLEY, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend and firing shots at his father as the family gathered to exchange gifts in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Austin Alvarez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in the Fresno County jail on $2.5 million bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Detectives have not yet determined Alvarez’s motive. He arrived at a family member’s home in Reedley, a city south of San Francisco in Central California, and began firing a gun.